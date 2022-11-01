Charles+River+Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that CRA will webcast its third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Paul+Maleh, Chief Financial Officer Daniel+Mahoney and Chief Corporate Development Officer Chad+Holmes.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor+Relations” section of CRA’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.crai.com. To listen to the call via telephone, dial (877) 709-8155 or (201) 689-8881. Prior to the call, CRA will post the press release announcing its third-quarter 2022 financial results and supplemental financial information, including prepared CFO remarks, on the “Investor+Relations” section of its website. An archived version of the webcast, press release, and financial information will be available on CRA’s website for one year.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates® is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

