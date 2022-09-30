Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

9 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2022.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35


2.55 %

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29


2.35 %

3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46


1.72 %

4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30


1.71 %

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58


1.69 %

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48


1.66 %

7) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42


1.64 %

8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39


1.56 %

9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41


1.46 %

10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62


1.45 %




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


22.34 %

Airport


8.81 %

Toll Roads/Transit


6.30 %

Revenue - Miscellaneous


5.70 %

Electric Utility


5.35 %

Higher Education - Private


2.74 %

Tobacco Securitization


2.60 %

Industrial Development - Industry


2.53 %

Water & Sewer


2.51 %

Prepay Energy


2.50 %

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


1.80 %

Port


1.46 %

Industrial Development - Utility


0.51 %

Higher Education - Public


0.49 %

Senior Living


0.23 %

SUBTOTAL


65.87 %

Tax Supported



Special Tax


16.72 %

State G.O.


8.05 %

Local G.O.


1.85 %

State Lease


1.12 %

SUBTOTAL


27.74 %

Prerefunded/ETM


3.50 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


1.40 %

SUBTOTAL


1.40 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


1.05 %

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.44 %

SUBTOTAL


0.44 %

Total


100.00 %




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

Illinois


12.45 %

California


10.30 %

New York


8.74 %

Pennsylvania


6.76 %

New Jersey


6.28 %

Wisconsin


5.86 %

Florida


5.42 %

Connecticut


4.99 %

Texas


3.28 %

South Carolina


3.00 %

Michigan


2.98 %

Alabama


2.64 %

Virginia


2.14 %

Ohio


2.04 %

Colorado


1.85 %

Oklahoma


1.71 %

Georgia


1.64 %

Nebraska


1.64 %

Minnesota


1.59 %

North Carolina


1.58 %

Tennessee


1.41 %

Arizona


1.39 %

Utah


1.18 %

Maryland


1.07 %

District of Columbia


1.03 %

New Hampshire


1.02 %

Iowa


0.87 %

Kansas


0.83 %

West Virginia


0.65 %

Puerto Rico


0.48 %

Indiana


0.44 %

Hawaii


0.42 %

Arkansas


0.33 %

Louisiana


0.19 %

Washington


0.14 %

Massachusetts


0.12 %

South Dakota


0.12 %

Kentucky


0.02 %

Other


1.40 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


5.03 %

AA


27.96 %

A


33.82 %

BBB


23.73 %

BB


3.63 %

D


0.22 %

Not Rated


0.71 %

Pre-refunded Bonds


3.50 %

Short Term Investments


1.40 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


1.66 %

1 To 5 Years


5.38 %

5 To 10 Years


15.51 %

10 To 20 Years


32.08 %

20 To 30 Years


34.86 %

More than 30 Years


10.51 %

Other


0.00 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


12.68 %

Average Coupon:


4.63 %

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:


1.20 %

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


4.63 %

VMTP Shares:


41.02 %

Total Fund Leverage:


46.85%*

Average Maturity:


13.16 Years

Effective Duration:


8.46 Years

Total Net Assets:


$333.88 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$11.62

Total Number of Holdings:


192

Portfolio Turnover:


5.00 %

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.63% through the use of tender option bonds, 41.02% in issued and outstanding
VMTPs and 1.20% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as
credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because
it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end
U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

favicon.png?sn=NY14636&sd=2022-10-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301659118.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY14636&Transmission_Id=202210251606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY14636&DateId=20221025
