ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/3/2022

11/4/2022

11/18/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/3/2022

11/4/2022

11/18/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income





The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

