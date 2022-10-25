Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

8 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2022.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 161 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

WRITTEN BY

