The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2674 stocks valued at a total of $19.14Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.85%), MSFT(3.60%), and IVV(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIFTH THIRD BANCORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 921,306 shares. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $386.54 per share and a market cap of $291.86Bil. The stock has returned -14.21% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

During the quarter, FIFTH THIRD BANCORP bought 604,833 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 754,613. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81 per share and a market cap of $28.89Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

During the quarter, FIFTH THIRD BANCORP bought 374,923 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 375,474. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/25/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.42 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.22% over the past year.

During the quarter, FIFTH THIRD BANCORP bought 577,552 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 2,233,973. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.82.

On 10/25/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.73 per share and a market cap of $28.80Bil. The stock has returned -21.14% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a price-book ratio of 6.16.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 406,169 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.23 per share and a market cap of $64.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

