Eidelman Virant Capital recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $130.00Mil. The top holdings were LXU(6.01%), AAPL(4.88%), and AMZN(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Eidelman Virant Capital’s top five trades of the quarter.

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 733,140 shares. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $104.93 per share and a market cap of $1,365.55Bil. The stock has returned -24.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-book ratio of 5.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Eidelman Virant Capital bought 194,000 shares of NYSE:LXU for a total holding of 543,290. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.15.

On 10/25/2022, LSB Industries Inc traded for a price of $16.42 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned 86.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LSB Industries Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 74,000-share investment in NAS:CFBK. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.86 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, CF Bankshares Inc traded for a price of $22.61 per share and a market cap of $146.30Mil. The stock has returned 15.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Bankshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Eidelman Virant Capital bought 10,500 shares of NYSE:ARCH for a total holding of 18,000. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.36.

On 10/25/2022, Arch Resources Inc traded for a price of $134.9 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned 39.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NYSE:OXY, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.01 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $71.09 per share and a market cap of $66.22Bil. The stock has returned 102.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

