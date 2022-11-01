For nearly fifty years, sustainability has been at the core of Casella’s mission, values, and services. And, because of this, our company has always been organized around the idea that our job is to protect, conserve, and renew resources – particularly material resources. Over the years, our contribution to sustainability has grown to include the stewardship of resources such as the climate, our raw materials, our energy, and our people. At Casella, we are on a Sustainability Journey and we are pleased to share with you the progress that we've made, the next steps we are taking, and the goals that we hope to achieve at www.casella.com/sustainability

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST) published its 2022 Sustainability Report today, outlining the company’s progress toward its sustainability vision, while elevating five key sustainability metrics to the forefront of its strategic goals.



“With this year’s report, we introduce a distilled focus on five primary goals,” said Casella Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John W. Casella. “While we intend to continue internally measuring our performance against many key sustainability indicators, we believe that elevating our five primary metrics will allow us to maintain a high level of focus around our most important and impactful 2030 goals.”

Casella’s five key elements to its sustainability strategy include metrics focused on the people who work for the company, the materials the company manages, the operations that manage those materials, the emissions those operations produce, and the communities in which the company operates. For each element, Casella has established a primary metric and a 2030 goal as well as additional factors that will help the company advance its sustainability vision.

“This Report showcases the progress we have made since we introduced our Sustainability Goals in 2020, while also recognizing the changing environment in which we operate,” Casella said. “It is increasingly important to all our key stakeholders that we remain both economically and environmentally sustainable. Our industry is evolving, and our company is proud to be one of the leaders of this evolution.”

Casella’s history as a leader in sustainability is marked by several milestones in materials management featured in the report, and its focus on climate leadership has been present for nearly two decades.

As the only waste and recycling company among the founding members of the EPA Climate Leaders program, Casella reduced its carbon footprint by 45% from 2005 to 2010. The company’s climate achievements were recognized in 2012 by the EPA, the Association of Climate Change Officers, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, and the Climate Registry with a Climate Leadership Award for Excellence in GHG management. Casella’s first sustainability report was issued in 2009.

A pioneer in sustainable waste and recycling innovation, Casella established the first recycling facility in Vermont in 1977 and, was a charter member of the EPA Climate Leaders program, and the 2022 Sustainability Report is the company’s sixth biennial report on its sustainability activities.

Casella’s 2022 Sustainability Report can be read or downloaded here.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Jason Mead, SVP Finance & Treasurer at (802) 772-2293, and media should contact Jeff Weld, Director of Engagement at (802) 772-2234, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning its sustainability goals and commitments and anticipated actions to meet such goals and commitments, and the Company’s progress towards, and achievement of, its sustainability strategy and vision, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company’s operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the ability to improve the Company’s safety performance; the ability to increase the amount of recyclables processed or other resources managed; the impact of changes to, or new, statutory, regulatory and legal requirements; the ability to improve the Company’s fuel efficiency; the ability to further reduce the Company’s carbon footprint; and the amount of the Company’s giving in its communities. There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

