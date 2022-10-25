NewSquare Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16 CAMPUS BOULEVARD NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 468 stocks valued at a total of $800.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(5.36%), IGSB(4.25%), and SPY(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NewSquare Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FIXD by 455,051 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.74.

On 10/25/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.52 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned -18.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, NewSquare Capital LLC bought 202,004 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 429,502. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.07.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $60.11 per share and a market cap of $9.85Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

The guru established a new position worth 479,611 shares in ARCA:SPHY, giving the stock a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.76 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.25 per share and a market cap of $714.23Mil. The stock has returned -11.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a price-book ratio of 6.64.

During the quarter, NewSquare Capital LLC bought 146,270 shares of NAS:PDP for a total holding of 343,156. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.79.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF traded for a price of $72.63 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -24.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a price-book ratio of 3.70.

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DBO by 412,397 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.84.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco DB Oil Fund traded for a price of $16.38 per share and a market cap of $363.64Mil. The stock has returned 7.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

