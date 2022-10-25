American Assets Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $768.00Mil. The top holdings were AAT(4.94%), XOM(4.66%), and AAPL(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Assets Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $342.56 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $391.63 per share and a market cap of $118.20Bil. The stock has returned 12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, American Assets Investment Management, LLC bought 49,000 shares of NAS:MCHP for a total holding of 80,000. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.68.

On 10/25/2022, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $64.48 per share and a market cap of $35.62Bil. The stock has returned -13.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 33,000-share investment in NYSE:BXP. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.99 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Boston Properties Inc traded for a price of $75.33 per share and a market cap of $11.81Bil. The stock has returned -32.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 75,000 shares in NYSE:AA, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.68 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $41.49 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -18.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, American Assets Investment Management, LLC bought 10,000 shares of NYSE:ESS for a total holding of 49,500. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $270.57.

On 10/25/2022, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $236.45 per share and a market cap of $15.40Bil. The stock has returned -26.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 10.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

