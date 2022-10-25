AMERICAN ASSETS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $262.00Mil. The top holdings were AAT(71.89%), WFC(24.53%), and XOM(1.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN ASSETS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMERICAN ASSETS INC bought 47,324 shares of NYSE:AAT for a total holding of 7,334,599. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.63.

On 10/25/2022, American Assets Trust Inc traded for a price of $27.63 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -26.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Assets Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 412.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.10 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AMERICAN ASSETS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPG by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.39.

On 10/25/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $105.84 per share and a market cap of $34.65Bil. The stock has returned -23.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-book ratio of 11.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.89 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AMERICAN ASSETS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 152,145 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.93.

On 10/25/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.37 per share and a market cap of $172.20Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 87,500 shares in NYSE:BAC, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.85 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.39 per share and a market cap of $283.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in NYSE:COF, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.22 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $101.58 per share and a market cap of $38.99Bil. The stock has returned -38.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

