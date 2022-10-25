TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Texas Permanent School Fund is a sovereign wealth fund that functions to provide streams of revenue for funding public education within the state of Texas. The fund was established in 1854 by the Texas Legislature’s establishment of the Special School Fund, a predecessor to the Texas Permanent School Fund. The fund’s name would be changed in 1876 under the new constitution of Texas, after the civil war and reconstruction period. Under the new constitution, the fund would also acquire half of the public lands owned by the state as a new endowment. In 1953, the Texas Permanent School Fund would gain even more assets with the Submerged Lands Act, adding more to its territory holdings. The Texas Permanent School Fund is currently headed by commissioner Michael Williams and the Board of Education members are split by district with 15 in total. The Texas Permanent School Fund’s priority goal is to “ensure that all students in the public education system acquire the knowledge and skills to be responsible and independent Texans,” focusing on ensuring that high school graduates have the ability to pursue any higher level education options or secondary training, that various education skillsranging from math and science to English and social studies skills are adequate, and that students are able to demonstrate exemplary performance in foundational subjects. The fund currently has over $36 billion in total endowments made out of various publicly owned lands and other varied investments. The Texas Permanent School Fund’s investments are highly diversified with its highest holdings in the finance and information technology sectors, each making up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations. The remaining assets are invested in the health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1511 stocks valued at a total of $6.23Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.74%), MSFT(3.95%), and AMZN(2.28%).

During the quarter, TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND bought 67,371 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,055,244. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $250.66 per share and a market cap of $1,869.40Bil. The stock has returned -17.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND bought 106,530 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 2,137,474. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.34 per share and a market cap of $2,448.22Bil. The stock has returned 3.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-book ratio of 42.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND bought 44,338 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 376,861. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/25/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $222.415 per share and a market cap of $702.33Bil. The stock has returned -34.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-book ratio of 19.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.19 and a price-sales ratio of 11.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 130,531 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.23 per share and a market cap of $64.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, TEXAS PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND bought 98,333 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 1,254,082. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $120.6 per share and a market cap of $1,228.62Bil. The stock has returned -27.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-book ratio of 9.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

