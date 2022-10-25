GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.90%), RSG(4.62%), and TMO(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC bought 110,884 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 114,177. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 10/25/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $87.53 per share and a market cap of $75.30Bil. The stock has returned -34.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 78,601-share investment in NYSE:FIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.12 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $79.95 per share and a market cap of $48.61Bil. The stock has returned -33.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DXC by 61,930 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.49.

On 10/25/2022, DXC Technology Co traded for a price of $28.98 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned -14.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DXC Technology Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 14,235 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 10/25/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $108.33 per share and a market cap of $100.02Bil. The stock has returned -23.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 16.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 34,660-share investment in NYSE:KBR. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.22 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, KBR Inc traded for a price of $49.02 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned 13.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KBR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

