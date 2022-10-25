SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1185 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK, NY 10036

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(19.84%), AMZN(7.91%), and MSFT(5.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 75,920 shares in NYSE:SLG, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.49 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SL Green Realty Corp traded for a price of $39.69 per share and a market cap of $2.55Bil. The stock has returned -42.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DEA by 123,275 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.52.

On 10/25/2022, Easterly Government Properties Inc traded for a price of $16.79 per share and a market cap of $1.52Bil. The stock has returned -16.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Easterly Government Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 63.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 74,150 shares of NYSE:BXSL for a total holding of 137,680. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.85.

On 10/25/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $24.11 per share and a market cap of $3.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.63 and a price-sales ratio of 10.32.

SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 22,185 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.15.

On 10/25/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $61.47 per share and a market cap of $99.23Bil. The stock has returned -49.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 54,425 shares of NYSE:BXMT for a total holding of 90,200. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.96.

On 10/25/2022, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc traded for a price of $24 per share and a market cap of $4.09Bil. The stock has returned -19.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 24.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.