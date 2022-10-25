BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

500 PARK BLVD ITASCA, IL 60143

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 336 stocks valued at a total of $1.58Bil. The top holdings were DFUV(14.27%), IWF(7.61%), and VBK(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC bought 163,102 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 429,441. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/25/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.62 per share and a market cap of $28.33Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC bought 878,090 shares of BATS:DFIS for a total holding of 2,604,630. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.87.

On 10/25/2022, Dimensional International Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $19.47 per share and a market cap of $315.41Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

The guru established a new position worth 295,979 shares in ARCA:AVEM, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.9 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $45.33 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -29.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.15.

During the quarter, BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC bought 642,671 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 2,147,517. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.95.

On 10/25/2022, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.36 per share and a market cap of $657.69Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

During the quarter, BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC bought 101,174 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 818,012. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.28 per share and a market cap of $41.83Bil. The stock has returned -23.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.