Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 165 stocks valued at a total of $372.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(13.83%), WTM(7.87%), and WRB(6.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 31,359 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.72 per share and a market cap of $18.22Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:Y by 904 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $838.84.

On 10/25/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $847.79 per share and a market cap of $11.41Bil. The stock has returned 27.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 1,489 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/25/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $289.24 per share and a market cap of $637.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 21,548 shares in NAS:CSWC, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.27 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Capital Southwest Corp traded for a price of $17.9 per share and a market cap of $492.80Mil. The stock has returned -30.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital Southwest Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-book ratio of 1.09 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 14,046 shares in ARCA:DFIV, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.58 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $27.68 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a price-book ratio of 0.84.

