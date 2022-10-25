Janney Montgomery Scott LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a full service financial services firm based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company was originally established in 1832 as Lawrence Turnure & Co., although the company namesake Montgomery Scott & Co. would not be established in 1929 by Col. Montgomery. Janney & Co. would acquire Wurts, Dulles & Co. to become Janney, Dulles & Co. in 1956, merging again later that year with Winthrop H. Battles to become Janney, Dulles & Battles, Inc. The current Janney Montgomery Scott would be formed out of a series of mergers in the 1970s, and would be acquired by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1982, which it continues to operate as a subsidiary under. Janney Montgomery Scott currently operates with 1825 employees of which 735 are investment professionals. The company has expanded its operations to now have locations in Massachusetts, Georgia, Florida, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, and South Carolina. Janney Montgomery Scott’s offering of a full services approach has created a “comprehensive platform that delivers superior transaction execution, sustained follow through and long-term value added client support.” The company invests most heavily in the mutual funds sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, information technology, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s holdings are highly diversified with none of its holdings except its top 1.2% holding in General Electric Co. making up over 1% of its total holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott holds over $18.5 billion in total assets under management spread across over 54,000 accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total managed assets have been increasing with its managed assets growing from $5.1 billion back in 2010 to its current amount.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2486 stocks valued at a total of $23.34Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.92%), IVV(2.88%), and XLV(2.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,938,361 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 2.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.34 per share and a market cap of $2,448.22Bil. The stock has returned 3.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-book ratio of 42.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,301,443 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $120.6 per share and a market cap of $1,228.62Bil. The stock has returned -27.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-book ratio of 9.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 863,478 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $284.21 per share and a market cap of $155.62Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a price-book ratio of 5.74.

During the quarter, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought 2,434,045 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 2,712,749. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/25/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $71.07 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a price-book ratio of 4.92.

The guru established a new position worth 490,609 shares in NYSE:BRK.B, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $284.56 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $289.24 per share and a market cap of $637.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.