American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 32 stocks valued at a total of $509.00Mil. The top holdings were REXR(6.67%), PLD(6.22%), and CCI(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,217,617-share investment in NYSE:SWCH. Previously, the stock had a 6.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.87 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.9 per share and a market cap of $5.32Bil. The stock has returned 35.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-book ratio of 6.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.17 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 116,285 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.65 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $101.55 per share and a market cap of $29.19Bil. The stock has returned -32.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC bought 197,915 shares of NYSE:REXR for a total holding of 651,949. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 10/25/2022, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc traded for a price of $53.03 per share and a market cap of $9.73Bil. The stock has returned -18.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.12 and a price-sales ratio of 14.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC bought 67,998 shares of NYSE:ARE for a total holding of 192,868. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.47.

On 10/25/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $140.21 per share and a market cap of $22.88Bil. The stock has returned -30.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EXR by 70,492 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.11.

On 10/25/2022, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $173.37 per share and a market cap of $23.22Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.23 and a price-sales ratio of 13.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

