INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2710 SAND HILL ROAD Menlo Park, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $32.00Mil. The top holdings were PMVP(59.24%), EIGR(13.02%), and SERA(11.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:GKOS by 334,897 shares. The trade had a 28.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.61.

On 10/25/2022, Glaukos Corp traded for a price of $54.26 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned 20.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Glaukos Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -371.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,394,219-share investment in NAS:BRZE. Previously, the stock had a 53.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.64 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Braze Inc traded for a price of $29.79 per share and a market cap of $2.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Braze Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.50 and a price-sales ratio of 9.00.

INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:PMVP by 1,620,000 shares. The trade had a 12.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.65.

On 10/25/2022, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $12.07 per share and a market cap of $550.66Mil. The stock has returned -51.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.98 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.05.

The guru sold out of their 866,774-share investment in NYSE:AI. Previously, the stock had a 16.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.1 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, C3.ai Inc traded for a price of $12.76 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned -72.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C3.ai Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:EIGR by 203,928 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.24.

On 10/25/2022, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $4.99 per share and a market cap of $219.40Mil. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 13.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.