Red Cedar Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8748 FREDRICK STREET OMAHA, NE 68124

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(9.86%), BOC(7.62%), and CPRT(6.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Red Cedar Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 214 shares of NYSE:TFX for a total holding of 20,686. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.14.

On 10/25/2022, Teleflex Inc traded for a price of $204.39 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned -45.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teleflex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 457 shares in NYSE:WRB, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.12 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, WR Berkley Corp traded for a price of $69.07 per share and a market cap of $18.32Bil. The stock has returned 27.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WR Berkley Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-book ratio of 2.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 382 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 2,085. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.59 per share and a market cap of $12.18Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 453 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 21,429. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.9 per share and a market cap of $37.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Red Cedar Capital, LLC bought 189 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 559. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.94 per share and a market cap of $259.04Bil. The stock has returned -16.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.