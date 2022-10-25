Cordatus Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.82%), CVX(5.52%), and PGR(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 79,611-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.95 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.34 per share and a market cap of $2,448.22Bil. The stock has returned 3.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-book ratio of 42.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 9,951 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.41 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $386.54 per share and a market cap of $291.86Bil. The stock has returned -14.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

During the quarter, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought 21,005 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 36,451. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/25/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $174.93 per share and a market cap of $342.41Bil. The stock has returned 58.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 53,187-share investment in BATS:USMV. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.77 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $69.75 per share and a market cap of $28.44Bil. The stock has returned -8.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

The guru sold out of their 24,199-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $132.61 per share and a market cap of $330.20Bil. The stock has returned -42.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-book ratio of 13.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.74 and a price-sales ratio of 11.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

