Brio Consultants, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $473.00Mil. The top holdings were BIV(7.18%), SCHG(6.42%), and COWZ(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brio Consultants, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 449,642 shares in ARCA:CMF, giving the stock a 5.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.42 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $53.99 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -11.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Brio Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PWZ by 681,768 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.41.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.76 per share and a market cap of $565.59Mil. The stock has returned -15.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 360,123 shares in ARCA:HTRB, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.14 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $31.995 per share and a market cap of $916.66Mil. The stock has returned -17.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Brio Consultants, LLC bought 79,291 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 147,390. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.5 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -3.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Brio Consultants, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 86,183 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.59 per share and a market cap of $12.18Bil. The stock has returned -15.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

