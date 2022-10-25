Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

250 ED ENGLISH DRIVE, BLDG 1, STE A SHENANDOAH, TX 77385

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $223.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(4.28%), VTV(4.28%), and PJUN(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 329,220 shares in BATS:PJUN, giving the stock a 4.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.95 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $29.5622 per share and a market cap of $346.62Mil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 62,840 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 77,381. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $134.42 per share and a market cap of $99.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 71,563 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.23 per share and a market cap of $64.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, Outlook Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 236,233 shares of BATS:BDEC for a total holding of 244,858. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.7.

On 10/25/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $31.42 per share and a market cap of $103.69Mil. The stock has returned -7.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December has a price-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

The guru sold out of their 94,519-share investment in ARCA:IHI. Previously, the stock had a 2.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.78 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF traded for a price of $49.56 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.98.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

