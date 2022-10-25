ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were VIG(12.61%), BIL(12.20%), and FJUN(6.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 232,388 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 12.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.19 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.55 per share and a market cap of $26.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 320,223 shares in BATS:FJUN, giving the stock a 6.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.29 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $35.7049 per share and a market cap of $302.60Mil. The stock has returned -4.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

During the quarter, ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV bought 63,522 shares of ARCA:JNK for a total holding of 66,992. The trade had a 3.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.19.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.8 per share and a market cap of $5.83Bil. The stock has returned -13.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 74,633 shares. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.35 per share and a market cap of $55.57Bil. The stock has returned -31.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, ROVIN CAPITAL /UT/ /ADV bought 53,616 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 110,686. The trade had a 2.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.23 per share and a market cap of $64.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

