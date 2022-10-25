Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

306 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE PALO ALTO, CA 94306

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $791.00Mil. The top holdings were DUHP(17.03%), DIHP(11.43%), and DFAC(6.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 3,982,500 shares of NYSE:CCCS for a total holding of 4,725,000. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.46.

On 10/25/2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc traded for a price of $8.96 per share and a market cap of $5.56Bil. The stock has returned -23.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -84.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.36.

During the quarter, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 1,009,177 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 1,039,411. The trade had a 3.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $29.36 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned -23.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 185,865 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 198,186. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $112.44 per share and a market cap of $17.68Bil. The stock has returned -19.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a price-book ratio of 4.65.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DUHP by 469,844 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.67.

On 10/25/2022, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $23.23 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a price-book ratio of 7.25.

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:DIHP by 295,237 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.41.

On 10/25/2022, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $20.25 per share and a market cap of $449.55Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

