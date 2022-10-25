Sowa Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14 BREAKNECK HILL ROAD LINCOLN, RI 02865

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(15.17%), IAU(13.04%), and SPY(8.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sowa Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,483 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $250.66 per share and a market cap of $1,869.40Bil. The stock has returned -17.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.20 and a price-sales ratio of 9.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. bought 9,876 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 138,917. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.34 per share and a market cap of $2,448.22Bil. The stock has returned 3.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-book ratio of 42.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. bought 1,704 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 29,247. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $384.92 per share and a market cap of $359.41Bil. The stock has returned -14.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IYF by 4,600 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.3.

On 10/25/2022, iShares U.S. Financials ETF traded for a price of $73.28 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -17.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 7,812 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.39 per share and a market cap of $24.55Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.