American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(6.13%), SPY(4.66%), and IWD(4.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 36,802-share investment in ARCA:DWX. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.71 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF traded for a price of $29.36 per share and a market cap of $459.52Mil. The stock has returned -20.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

During the quarter, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP bought 7,115 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 16,675. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 10/25/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $129.96 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.34.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 27,022 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 10/25/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.01 per share and a market cap of $29.57Bil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru sold out of their 8,684-share investment in ARCA:XLB. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.83 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $73.68 per share and a market cap of $5.28Bil. The stock has returned -12.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a price-book ratio of 2.56.

During the quarter, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP bought 8,980 shares of NAS:QCLN for a total holding of 17,885. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.99.

On 10/25/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd traded for a price of $55.57 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -22.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a price-book ratio of 4.18.

