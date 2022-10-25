Ziegler Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

70 WEST MADISON STREET CHICAGO, IL 60602

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 383 stocks valued at a total of $2.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.84%), MSFT(3.22%), and GOOGL(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ziegler Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC bought 33,780 shares of NYSE:NOC for a total holding of 39,217. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $476.45.

On 10/25/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $526.75 per share and a market cap of $81.49Bil. The stock has returned 31.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 192,796-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.81 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.24 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC bought 115,752 shares of NYSE:SYY for a total holding of 154,536. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 10/25/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $82.52 per share and a market cap of $41.82Bil. The stock has returned 8.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-book ratio of 30.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 123,705 shares in NYSE:BDC, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.61 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Belden Inc traded for a price of $68.01 per share and a market cap of $2.96Bil. The stock has returned 12.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Belden Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 50,686 shares in NAS:EXLS, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.17 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, ExlService Holdings Inc traded for a price of $170.16 per share and a market cap of $5.63Bil. The stock has returned 38.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-book ratio of 8.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

