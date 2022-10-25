Newman & Schimel, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

740 WAUKEGAN ROAD DEERFIELD, IL 60015

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $202.00Mil. The top holdings were ISTB(19.18%), BSV(14.51%), and VTI(11.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newman & Schimel, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Newman & Schimel, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 48,107 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $83.63 per share and a market cap of $22.39Bil. The stock has returned -20.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

During the quarter, Newman & Schimel, LLC bought 34,032 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 94,875. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 10/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.16 per share and a market cap of $20.03Bil. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.18.

During the quarter, Newman & Schimel, LLC bought 29,258 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 56,795. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45.26 per share and a market cap of $14.19Bil. The stock has returned -14.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

During the quarter, Newman & Schimel, LLC bought 12,596 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 211,160. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $85.49 per share and a market cap of $39.82Bil. The stock has returned -16.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

During the quarter, Newman & Schimel, LLC bought 13,534 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 392,783. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.52 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned -7.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

