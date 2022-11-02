Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Havertys To Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on November 2

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 1, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on November 2.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722253/Havertys-To-Host-Third-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-November-2

