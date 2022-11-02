NAUGATUCK, CN / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.
What: The Eastern Company Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 493361
Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/46776
About Eastern
The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.
