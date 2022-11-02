PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MojiLife (the “Company”), a leader in the direct selling fragrance sector, announces the appointment of Kristine Widtfeldt to serve as the president for its company.

Widtfeldt’s experience in the direct selling industry is extensive and has spanned over 20+ years. Widtfeldt has most recently been chief executive officer of a successful direct-sales decor company from its launch in 2017. Her experience has focused on strategic leadership that has driven profitability and progress for rapid, sustained growth for emerging companies. She is a proven achiever, competitor and relationship builder who excels in exceeding aggressive business goals and delivering bottom line results. Widtfeldt’s ability to understand today’s volatile business conditions and insight to articulate a compelling vision and inspire teams to top performance, effectively communicate, define strategy, and develop tactical plans has led to her success in this marketplace.

With this appointment, MojiLife’s CEO Darin Davis said, “We are very excited to have Kristine lead our fragrance company, especially in light of our recent U.S. and international growth plans we have finalized. Since our partnership with Sharing Services Global Corporation, we have identified key talent for our organization and the guidance and advice in this sector has been tremendous. Our company is in growth mode and Kristine will be a big part of it.”

Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) President/CEO John “JT” Thatch said, "Kristine’s leadership skills with top field leaders and her executive experience in the business make her an ideal fit. We are excited to have her part of a company that we have an ownership interest in and will continue to support this growth as they expand globally.”

“I am honored and excited to work with the team at MojiLife and Sharing Services to lead this company which has so much untapped potential. Their patented technology, unique premium scents and commitment to purity and safety are compelling for everyone. I love the current product range and the exciting roadmap ahead--we envision MojiLife products enriching homes and lives worldwide,” says Widtfeldt. https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristinewidtfeldt/

About MojiLife

The AirMoji device, our flagship product offers the latest in innovative technology and design. Ready to scent your house or vehicle, the AirMoji features a modern, compact, wireless design that doesn’t require open flames, heated light bulbs or melted wax. The company provides dozens of scented fragrances to use with the device. With its rechargeable battery it’s a safe, convenient way to scent your home, office, or any other place you choose. You can even use your smartphone and the Moji APP to create a schedule, adjust the settings and access features. AirMoji refreshes and invigorates any place with your favorite scent. www.Mojiproducts.com

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products, and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.

Sharing Services Global Corporation ( SHRG) Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

