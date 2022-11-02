Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (“Accelerate Diagnostics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXDX) on behalf of Accelerate Diagnostics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Accelerate Diagnostics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on October 21, 2022, Accelerate Diagnostics disclosed receiving a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company to immediately discontinue marketing and distribution of its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit for a particular diagnostic use.

Previously, Accelerate Diagnostics had been marketing the Accelerate Arc products as Class I devices, exempting them from 510(k) clearance requirements. Recently, the FDA informed the company that marketing the products in the U.S. requires 510(k) clearance.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock dropped approximately 9% in premarket trading and were down more than 40% in intraday trading on October 24, 2022.

