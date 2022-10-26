Consolidated Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

18 Inverness Place East Englewood, CO 80112

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $461.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(20.68%), SPY(8.69%), and RSP(7.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 101,200-share investment in NYSE:EQR. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.94 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $66.21 per share and a market cap of $24.90Bil. The stock has returned -19.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 9.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 199,200-share investment in NAS:UPST. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.9 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Upstart Holdings Inc traded for a price of $23.78 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -93.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-book ratio of 2.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The guru sold out of their 25,500-share investment in NYSE:AVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $201.79 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, AvalonBay Communities Inc traded for a price of $178.8 per share and a market cap of $25.00Bil. The stock has returned -20.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.92 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Consolidated Investment Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 34,000 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.02.

On 10/26/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $108.33 per share and a market cap of $100.02Bil. The stock has returned -23.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 16.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 35,040-share investment in NYSE:COF. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.48 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $101.58 per share and a market cap of $38.99Bil. The stock has returned -38.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

