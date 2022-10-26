Fifth Third Securities, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 196 stocks valued at a total of $692.00Mil. The top holdings were RDVY(4.62%), XLP(3.21%), and VOO(2.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fifth Third Securities, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 58,093 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 10/26/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.18 per share and a market cap of $21.12Bil. The stock has returned -16.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. bought 141,254 shares of ARCA:AMLP for a total holding of 247,311. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/26/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $40.23 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned 18.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. bought 68,404 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 333,453. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/26/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $71.07 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a price-book ratio of 4.85.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 38,597 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/26/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.42 per share and a market cap of $12.01Bil. The stock has returned -11.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fifth Third Securities, Inc. bought 30,736 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 119,024. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 10/26/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $129.96 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

