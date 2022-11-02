Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY; HCWFF; Frankfurt: Z34) (“Holy Cow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an initiative to develop facilities incorporating automated robotic machinery powered by green hydrogen.



The initiative was designed to address various economic trends affecting the Company and its customers, including increasing food prices, labour shortages and high energy prices, while aligning with the Company’s values and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives of its customers. Through the initiative, the Company intends to commission vertically integrated facilities powered by green hydrogen, offering production, processing, co-packing and ghost kitchen services all under one roof.

Holy Cow’s current facility is located two minutes from the Vancouver, BC, downtown core on one of the city’s busiest throughfares.

About Holy Cow

Holy Cow is a multi-division food manufacturing operation that offers Ghost Kitchens, Commissary Kitchens, Co-pack Manufacturing and Private Label Manufacturing powered by clean energy.

