Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at AusBioInvest

1 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases; is pleased to provide investors with a copy of the presentation slide deck to be showcased at AusBioInvest 2022 in Perth, Australia on October 27, 2022, by our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore.

A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
[email protected]

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

