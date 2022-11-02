Leading Global Restaurant Franchising Company Set to End Year with 125 New Locations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, Twin Peaks and 13 other concepts, announces it has opened a record-breaking 100 new franchised locations so far this year, and is poised for further growth, with approximately 25 additional stores slated to open by year end. This is the first year since the company’s inception in 2017 that it has surpassed 100 openings in a year.

Following a year of strategic acquisitions in 2021, the company has committed to expanding organically. Notable openings, which spanned 17 states and 14 countries, included new locations in Mexico of the company’s co-branded burger and wing concept, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, and Twin Peaks, the ultimate sports lodge. The Mexico openings marked the first of 82 Twin Peaks and Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express units set to open in the country in the coming years. Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express also arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo and was one of the highest volume international openings to date for the co-branded pair. Similarly, Johnny Rockets continues to experience sizzling international growth, notching 12 openings this year. Domestically, the classic burger brand made its co-branded debut alongside Hurricane Grill & Wings’ new model, Hurricane Wings, in Washington, D.C.

Round Table Pizza continues to roll its way through Texas, with its fourth location in the state opening in San Antonio. Additionally, FAT Brands’ late 2021 acquisition, Fazoli’s, baked up three more locations in Florida. On the alternative growth front, Johnny Rockets cruised into Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, while Fatburger landed in two new casino locations in Las Vegas, The Venetian® Resort and the Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

“With a development pipeline of over 1,000 units, we have been laser-focused on successfully launching new locations across multiple brands,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “Opening 100 stores so far this year is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to our dedicated franchisees and appeal of our family of brands. Equally impressive is the type of growth we have achieved. While we continued to expand in existing territories, we broke ground in new countries and states and debuted new co-branded concepts and non-traditional units.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, including but not limited to uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

[email protected]

860-212-6509