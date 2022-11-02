Krispy Kreme will honor and celebrate National First Responders Day this Friday, Oct. 28 with a free Original Glazed® Doughnut and free brewed hot or iced coffee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005026/en/

First responders can redeem the offer with valid ID or badge (Graphic: Business Wire)

Eligible first responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search and rescue personnel, can redeem the free doughnut and brewed coffee when they show a valid ID or badge at participating Krispy Kreme shops, including drive-thrus.

“It’s our pleasure to show our appreciation for first responders with a free treat on National First Responders Day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We are thankful for all those who protect and serve communities across America.”

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e‑Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005026/en/