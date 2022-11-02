BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig , a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced a new private app available to your Shopify store. Springbig’s app will allow hemp and CBD retailers to offer a seamless loyalty program and with a plethora of digital communication features and options to a wider range of both in store and online shoppers.



Shopify is a provider of essential POS and internet infrastructure, with millions of merchants using the platform. The platform permits the sales of hemp and hemp-derived products that comply with the laws and regulations where the merchant operates and Shopify’s public facing guidelines. Shopify requires US merchants to review and submit an Attestation for the Sale of Hemp and Hemp Derived Products and ensure that products contain no more than 0.3% THC. Merchants operating in Canada are required to be licensed to sell cannabis at the federal or provincial level and use Shopify Plus. Through this integration, springbig will streamline all loyalty program logistics by providing a seamless enrollment process, a full suite of loyalty functionality inclusive of program design, point calculation, a robust bonus engine, special offers and promotions for loyalty members all fully integrated within a retailer’s springbig experience.

“springbig is thrilled to offer the first loyalty app that specifically serves cannabis and CBD brands,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Our latest integration will simplify the process of creating and managing a robust customer loyalty program to ensure a smooth retail experience. We are always working to improve cannabis and CBD shopping experiences across North America and this partnership moves us closer to achieving our ultimate goal.”

springbig’s Shopify app showcases its commitment to being the leading provider of marketing software to the cannabis industry. springbig has recently announced integrations with Greenline, Canada’s premier point-of-sale system, and Olla, the industry's most customizable cannabis e-commerce platform. Recently, springbig’s work was highlighted by Inc. and the South Florida Business Journal. To learn more about the company’s efforts to improve the cannabis retail marketplace across North America, please visit https://springbig.com .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. On November 9, 2021, springbig announced that it entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation ( TCAC) ("TCAC"), subject to closing conditions and shareholder and regulatory approvals. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

Media Contact

Phoebe Wilson

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]