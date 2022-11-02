Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Evercore Chief Financial Officer Celeste Mellet will depart for a new position. Evercore will commence a formal search process for its next CFO, and Ms. Mellet will stay on and work closely with the Evercore team into February to ensure an orderly transition.

Evercore Chairman and CEO John Weinberg said, “Celeste will be leaving Evercore in February to pursue a different area of finance. She was approached by a large private, international alternative asset fund manager and she has decided to accept a position with them. We have all been fortunate to have worked closely with Celeste and we wish her well on this next step in her career. We will commence a formal search process to identify her replacement and Celeste will stay on into February to help support us with the transition.”

Celeste Mellet, CFO, said, “I want to express that it has been a privilege to have been at Evercore. I have great esteem for this incredible firm and it is with mixed feelings that I am moving on. While I will be here for the next few months to help with the transition, Evercore is in a very strong position financially and its finance leadership bench is both seasoned and extensive, positioning the firm for continued success.”

Evercore also released its third quarter 2022 financial results this morning, which can be viewed on the For Investor section of Evercore’s website at www.evercore.com. Evercore will host a related conference call, accessible via telephone and webcast, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm.

