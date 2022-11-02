Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, was named a Leader in each of the following IDC MarketScape Supply Chain Planning reports: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning1, Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning2, and Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning3. Kinaxis was previously named a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning4.

With Kinaxis’ RapidResponse® platform, customers gain end-to-end visibility into their supply chain, along with the ability to balance all aspects of the demand and supply plans, instantly and continuously. Kinaxis also offers the ability to accelerate time-to-value in as few as 12 weeks with RapidStart and the Kinaxis Planning One™ offering. Kinaxis is used by leading brands all over the world, across multiple industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences, and retail.

“We are continuously trying to do better by our customers, by our people, and by our planet,” said John Sicard, CEO Kinaxis. “We appreciate the IDC MarketScape’s recognition of Kinaxis as a Leader in supply chain supply planning, supply chain demand planning and holistic supply chain planning. While the feedback we get from customers every day is our highest reward, validation from such a well-respected industry analyst group is further proof that we are on the right path.”

Kinaxis was also named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49568417, September 2022), and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49568517, September 2022).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

