Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 927-1758

International: (929) 526-1599

Live call access code: 22835

Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403

Replay access code: 559835

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F976631672

The audio replay will be archived through November 23, 2022.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 65 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Ontario, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005086/en/