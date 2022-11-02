Jushi Brings Clean Water to More than 3,000 People in Six Countries

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc . (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will fund seven different clean water projects in Gambia, India, Malawi, Senegal, South Sudan and Uganda, via its newly formed partnership with Drop4Drop , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping alleviate the world water crisis. The projects are expected to provide more than 3,000 people with a sustainable source of clean water.

“The impact of these projects cannot be overstated,” said Drop4Drop Cofounder Lucas White. “While it’s nearly impossible to fathom what it must be like to live without access to clean drinking water, this is the unfortunate reality for nearly one in nine people across the globe. The regions where Jushi funded projects are incredibly challenging environments for humans to live in. Without safe sources of water, you can’t safely grow crops or allow trees to grow for shade; you can’t practice proper sanitation or hygiene; you can’t build and sustain local economies. The effects are devastating. However, once these projects go in, the health, communities and local economies all start to change for the better.”

“We believe access to safe, clean water is a fundamental human right,” said Jim Cacioppo , Jushi’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder. “Not only is it critical to sanitation and hygiene – it saves lives and fights against poverty. Working with our incredible partner Drop4Drop, we were able to identify and fund critical projects that will empower these local communities, create new opportunities, and save lives. As we continue our corporate social responsibility efforts with Drop4Drop and other like-minded organizations, we look forward to supporting communities, both in our own backyard and around the world.”

The Jushi-Drop4Drop clean water projects will have a significant, long-lasting positive impact in the following areas:

Education: Health and hygiene education will be conducted at each Jushi project site.

Health and hygiene education will be conducted at each Jushi project site. Local Partnerships: The projects will each establish partnerships with local organizations in order to utilize local knowledge, language and experience to better reach those in need.

The projects will each establish partnerships with local organizations in order to utilize local knowledge, language and experience to better reach those in need. Maintenance: Community members will be given tools and training in basic maintenance to ensure the upkeep of the wells.

Community members will be given tools and training in basic maintenance to ensure the upkeep of the wells. Community Ownership: Drop4Drop will take a small fee from the community to cover maintenance issues to create a sense of ownership, which dramatically increases sustainability.

Drop4Drop will take a small fee from the community to cover maintenance issues to create a sense of ownership, which dramatically increases sustainability. Women’s Involvement: Each project will ensure that women are involved in all stages of implementation, which has been shown to increase the effectiveness of water projects by six to seven times according to the United Nations .



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

