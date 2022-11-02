NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day. Conference call details below:



What: Taboola Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022



Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Call and Webcast: A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of Taboola’s website at https://investors.taboola.com/. To access the call by phone, please click here to register and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://investors.taboola.com/.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Press Contact

Dave Struzzi

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Stephen Walker

[email protected]