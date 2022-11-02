Mullen Automotive starts the FIVE EV Crossover tour this Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28, in Pasadena, California. Due to overwhelming interest, the Company has also added new Los Angeles area dates for Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Mullen will be showcasing PERSONA, its proprietary personal vehicle assistant (‘PVA’) and its proprietary infotainment technology, providing a firsthand experience during the tour. PERSONA, featuring facial recognition technology, is the heart of the Mullen FIVE infotainment and technology. It completely personalizes the vehicle and driving experience for the consumer.

BREA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today the beginning of the Mullen FIVE Strikingly Different EV Crossover Tour, which will commence on Oct. 27 in Pasadena, California. Due to overwhelming interest, new dates have been added for Nov. 1 and 2 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The public will have the chance to experience the Mullen FIVE in person during the tour, and Mullen will also be showcasing PERSONA, the Company’s proprietary personal vehicle assistant (“PVA”) and its proprietary infotainment technology, providing an exciting firsthand experience. PERSONA, featuring facial recognition technology, is the heart of the Mullen FIVE infotainment and technology. It completely personalizes the vehicle and driving experience for the consumer.

Los Angeles, California

Angel Stadium| Anaheim, California

Address: 2000 E. Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806, USA

Dates: Nov. 1-Nov. 2

“When we announced the Pasadena location, we received an overwhelmingly positive response and were completely booked out in a matter of hours. So, we decided to add an additional LA area stop to ensure more people have the opportunity to experience the FIVE,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "It’s been a remarkable journey for us to get to this point of officially starting the Mullen FIVE demonstrator U.S. tour. We’re beyond grateful for the incredible support we’ve received so far.”

For the remainder of 2022, Mullen will continue the “Strikingly Different” Tour in the following cities, with exact dates, locations and times announced on or before Nov. 1, 2022. Please visit MullenUSA.com to learn more about the upcoming Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” Tour.

November 2022

Anaheim, California – Nov. 1 & 2 @ Angel Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada – Nov. 10 & 11 @ Las Vegas Speedway

Dallas, Texas – Nov. 14 & 15 @ Globe Life Field

Houston, Texas – Nov. 18 & 19 @ Minute Maid Park

December 2022

Memphis, Tennessee – To be announced

Miami, Florida — Dec. 5 & 6 @ loanDepot park

Atlanta, Georgia – To be announced

Charlotte, North Carolina – To be announced

In spring 2023, Mullen will launch the second leg of the “Strikingly Different” Tour with a focus on the East Coast, Midwest and northwest before finishing up in northern California. The second leg of the tour will feature the Mullen FIVE RS, which is a high-performance EV sport crossover featuring 1,100 horsepower, a top speed of 200 mph, and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

Mullen is offering “front row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. tour beginning this fall. Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservations here in order to secure a spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of premium electric vehicles (“EVs”) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the Company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the contemplated dates, locations and times of the “Strikingly Different” Tour; the proposed second leg of the tour featuring the Mullen FIVE RS; and any other contemplated Mullen vehicle demonstrator tours will materialize and, if so, whether they will prove successful for the Company. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

Attachment