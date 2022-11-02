As we near Halloween, investors were hoping that tech giant Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) wouldn't be one of the companies scaring us with its earnings. Yet, while the company recently announced strong earnings driven by its cloud segment, management did forecast slowing growth in the next quarter and some ghoulish guidance overall. Let's take a look at the highlights from the earnings report and Microsoft's current valuation.

A strong fiscal first quarter

Microsoft announced mostly positive results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue was $50.12 billion, which surpassed analyst estimates of $49.61 billion and increased by 11% year over year, or 16% on a constant currency basis. International revenue was impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange headwinds, driven by a strong U.S. dollar.

Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment generated solid growth of 9%, or 15% on an forex neutral basis, to $16.5 billion. This was driven by strong Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 11%. Users interacted with Microsoft Teams approximately 1,500 times per month on average. In addition, the number of users who used four or more features within Teams increased by 20% year over year. This is a positive sign and demonstrates post-pandemic “stickiness” as Teams was widely adopted for video conferencing.

The world's number one professional social networking platform LinkedIn also generated record engagement among its 875 million members. Over 150 million people have signed up to LinkedIn's newsletters, which have increased by four-fold year over year. In addition, the company has built out its LinkedIn learning platform and acquired EduBrite to streamline its certification process.

Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment declined slightly to $13.3 billion, but was up by 3% on a constant currency basis. This was driven mainly by a 15% decline in Microsoft OEM revenue. In addition, Xbox revenue decreased by 3% year over year, as the gaming market is having a cyclical correction.

Microsoft’s Cloud business, also known as Azure, was the standout performer and surpassed $25 billion in revenue in the quarter. This increased by a rapid 24% year over year, or 31% on a constant currency basis. Microsoft Azure is the only cloud provider with direct and secure access to Oracle ( ORCL, Financial) databases on Oracle Cloud. This enables customers to use cloud services from both providers effectively. This is a unique selling point against competitors such as Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) Web Services, which is the market leader in Cloud. The company recently won investment banking giant UBS Group ( UBS, Financial), which plans to move over 50% of its applications to Azure’s confidential computing segment.

Back to the overall financials, net income declined by 14% to $17.65 billion. This was partially driven by a strong prior-year quarter, which included a $3.3 billion tax benefit.

Overall earnings per share was still solid at $2.35, which beat analyst estimates of $2.30.

Microsoft has a solid balance sheet with $107.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The company does have $45.1 billion in long term debt, but just $3.1 billion of this is short-term debt (due within the next two years).

Management returned a staggering $9.7 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends. Microsoft pays a forward dividend yield of 1.1%, which isn’t very high, but at least it's something when most tech companies don't pay a dividend at all, and the company has grown its dividend for over 17 years.

Ghoulish guidance

Microsoft has provided tepid guidance of between $52.35 billion to $53.35 billion in revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This implies a growth rate of just 2% and is significantly lower than analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Its operating margin is expected to be ~40%, which is lower than the 42% expected by analysts.

Advanced valuation

In order to value Microsoft, I have plugged the latest financials into my advanced valuation model, which uses the discounted cash flow method of valuation. I have forecasted revenue growth of just 2% next year, which is aligned with management forecasts. However, I have forecasted 15% revenue growth per year in years two through five, as Microsoft’s Cloud business continues to thrive and cyclical gaming revenue should rebound.

To increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have capitalized the company’s R&D expenses, which has boosted its industry-leading margins even higher to over 50%. This is simply astonishing given the average operating margin for the software industry is ~23%.

Given these factors, I get a fair value estimate of $326 per share. The stock is trading at $250 per share at the time and thus is ~23% undervalued.

Microsoft trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 25.1, which is 19% cheaper than its five-year average. In addition, the stock trades at a price-to-cash-flow ratio of 19.04, which is nearly 14% cheaper than its five-year average.

The GF Value calculator indicates a fair value of $311 per share, thus the stock is “modestly undervalued” at the time of writing.

Final thoughts

Microsoft is a technology powerhouse that has continued to perform strongly despite macro economic headwinds. The company has forecasted poor guidance for the next quarter, which may scare investors, but generally this looks to be driven by short-term issues, many of which are cyclical in nature. The gaming industry has been expecting a correction after the pandemic-driven boom in 2020, and the high inflation environment is forecasted to continued to decline as the Federal Reserve's rate hikes take hold. Microsoft’s stock is undervalued intrinsically at the time of writing based on several different valuation methods.