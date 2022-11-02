TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced network expansion and guest experience updates, including the opening of four new travel centers, the planned opening of four additional locations by the end of 2022 and the completed enhancements of over 50 travel centers as part of a site+upgrade+plan announced last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005155/en/

TA Express Statesboro, Ga. is a newly constructed site that opened in October 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The four recent travel center openings, three of which are company owned and operated and one of which is franchised, increase TA’s nationwide network of travel centers to 280, including 41 franchise sites. The new sites include:

TA, Cuba, MO (formerly Midwest Travel Center)

TA Express, Fair Play, SC (formerly Carolina’s Travel Center)

TA Express, Statesboro, GA (newly built company owned site)

TA Express, Riverton, IL (newly built franchised site)

Four additional franchised travel centers are expected to open by the end of 2022 in California (2), Missouri (1) and Oklahoma (1).

As part of its commitment to improve the guest experience, TA also announced the completion of over 50 site refreshments with improvements that include the enhanced comfort of driver lounges, renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and fresh paint, new store signage and repaved parking lots. To view sites which have been renovated, updated or remodeled, click here: Guest+Experience+%26ndash%3B+TravelCentersOfAmerica+%28tatransformation.com%29

Last month, TA announced an initiative to expand its support of professional drivers’ health and well-being through a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected academic medical centers. The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic will result in new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants starting Nov. 1 and will identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in travel stores.

“We are listening to our guests’ feedback and are pleased to offer what they are looking for - a welcoming and engaging travel center experience- through newly built and refreshed locations,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “As we continue growing to serve more travelers, we are enhancing their experience by expanding food offerings, supporting guest health and continuing to update and upgrade our sites.”

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its 19,000 team members serve guests in 280 locations in 44 states principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers®, and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking, and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations.TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

