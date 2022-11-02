Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that its executives will present at three upcoming investor conferences, as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 1:25 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 29 at 5:45 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

These webcasts will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website, http%3A%2F%2Fir.dynatrace.com, and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005307/en/