SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. ( RXT) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 9, 2022) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.



Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

For listeners who would like to participate in the question and answer session, or need to obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI145bfbbe5c25494b83cc2cbaee80c5e1.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer’s cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Robert Watson, [email protected]

Media Contact: Casey Shilling, [email protected]