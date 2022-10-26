Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that an oral presentation highlighting clinical data from the Phase 3 INVIGORATE allergen chamber trial of reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis will be presented at the American Academy of Optometry 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego October 26-29, 2022.

Oral Presentation

Abstract Title: Clinically Relevant Activity of Reproxalap in an Allergen Chamber Model of Allergic Conjunctivitis: The Phase 3 INVIGORATE Trial

Presenter: Jacob R. Lang, O.D., F.A.A.O., Medical Director of Dry Eye Services, Associated Eye Care, St. Paul, Minnesota

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Location: Room 29AB

“Reproxalap demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant reductions relative to vehicle in ocular itching and redness in the INVIGORATE Trial,” Dr. Lang stated. “Given the strong overlap between allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease, the findings being presented at the Academy’s Annual Meeting further highlight the potential benefits of Aldeyra’s novel RASP modulator to improve treatment outcomes for patients with anterior segment inflammation.”

About Reproxalap

Reproxalap, an investigational new drug candidate, is a first-in-class small-molecule modulator of RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease. Reproxalap’s mechanism of action has been supported by the demonstration of statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in multiple physiologically distinct late-phase clinical indications.

About Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is the most common inflammatory disease that affects the front of the eye, and is characterized by itching, redness, and tearing.1 The signs and symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis are persistently disturbing, affecting quality of life and leading to loss of work that can create a substantial economic burden for patients and their families.2 Although allergic conjunctivitis is commonly treated with antihistamines, up to 60% of patients require adjunctive therapy and up to 40% of patients require corticosteroids, which can lead to significant ocular toxicity.3

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in late-stage clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (methotrexate injection) for intravitreal administration, in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

